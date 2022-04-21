Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.19

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.19 and last traded at $27.08, with a volume of 16184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.46.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,950. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,956,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,647,000 after buying an additional 2,078,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,332,000 after buying an additional 4,493,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,684,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,145,000 after purchasing an additional 896,908 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,368,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,454,000 after purchasing an additional 721,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,347 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

