Brokerages Anticipate Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.24). Akoustis Technologies reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 473.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,433.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Michael Mcguire purchased 17,800 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $100,036.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AKTS traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.23. 3,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,394. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $285.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.