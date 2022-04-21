Brokerages Anticipate Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) to announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.10. Chico’s FAS reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 225%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chico’s FAS.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS.

CHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 5.1% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 14.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHS remained flat at $$5.40 on Thursday. 2,282,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,312. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $661.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05.

About Chico’s FAS (Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.