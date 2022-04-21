Brokerages Anticipate DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) will announce $3.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.90 million and the lowest is $3.60 million. DermTech reported sales of $2.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year sales of $24.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $24.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $49.17 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $54.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DermTech.

Get DermTech alerts:

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 661.72%. The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DMTK. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $33,369.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,037 shares of company stock worth $95,384. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DermTech by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,959,000 after acquiring an additional 818,806 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of DermTech by 4,558.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 624,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 610,755 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the third quarter worth about $17,820,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter worth about $8,026,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 2,384.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 481,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMTK stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.66. 567,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,719. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.84. DermTech has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $319.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.86.

About DermTech (Get Rating)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DermTech (DMTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.