Brokerages Anticipate Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) to Announce $1.38 EPS

Analysts expect Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) to post $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Entergy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.46. Entergy posted earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entergy will report full year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $6.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Entergy.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

NYSE:ETR traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.83 and a 200 day moving average of $108.87. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

In related news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $150,903.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $511,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,319 shares of company stock valued at $26,448,886. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Entergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

