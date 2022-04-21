Brokerages Anticipate PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.18. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PowerSchool.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.82 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PWSC traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

