Brokerages Anticipate PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.18. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PowerSchool.
PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.82 million.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE PWSC traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $36.56.
PowerSchool Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.
