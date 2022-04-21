Brokerages Anticipate Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) to post ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.34) to $0.50. Reinsurance Group of America reported earnings per share of ($1.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full year earnings of $8.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $10.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $15.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Reinsurance Group of America.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGA traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $118.63. 2,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.92. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

