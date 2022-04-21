Brokerages Anticipate The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) to report $11.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.41 billion and the highest is $11.76 billion. TJX Companies posted sales of $10.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year sales of $52.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.77 billion to $53.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $56.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.63 billion to $56.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

NYSE TJX opened at $66.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.68. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

