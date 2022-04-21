Brokerages Anticipate uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.23 Million

Equities analysts expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) to report sales of $41.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 million to $135.00 million. uniQure reported sales of $450,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9,062.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year sales of $135.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $286.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $120.86 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $191.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 64.35% and a net margin of 62.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QURE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.94.

Shares of QURE traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.60. 640,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,676. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54. uniQure has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $771.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a current ratio of 17.09.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $197,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $53,068.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,111 shares of company stock valued at $698,006 in the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 489.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 3.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 155,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure (Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

