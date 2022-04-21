Brokerages Expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to Announce -$1.96 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($1.96) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.82). Cedar Fair reported earnings per share of ($1.95) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cedar Fair.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.88) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FUN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $55.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 1.97. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $62.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cedar Fair by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,988,000 after acquiring an additional 176,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,678,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,362 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.