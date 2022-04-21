Brokerages Expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $779.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DYGet Rating) will post $779.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $784.98 million and the lowest is $773.20 million. Dycom Industries posted sales of $727.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

DY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 267.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DY traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.89. The stock had a trading volume of 202,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,193. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.00. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

