Brokerages Expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Will Post Earnings of $3.36 Per Share

Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.74 and the highest is $3.86. EOG Resources posted earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year earnings of $14.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.89 to $17.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.07 to $18.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.49. 3,402,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,755,034. The firm has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.83 and its 200 day moving average is $102.72. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $127.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

