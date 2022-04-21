Brokerages Expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to Post $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.76. Live Oak Bancshares reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 25.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

LOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III acquired 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.32 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Williams III acquired 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.37 per share, for a total transaction of $362,081.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 15,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $49.39. The company had a trading volume of 424,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,999. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.50. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

