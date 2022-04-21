Brokerages Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to Post $3.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $3.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.45 and the lowest is $2.70. Pool reported earnings per share of $2.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year earnings of $17.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.09 to $17.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $18.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.32 to $19.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.30.

Shares of POOL traded up $29.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $461.77. 7,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,194. Pool has a 12-month low of $384.05 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 20.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 134.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

