Brokerages Expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to Post -$0.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) to post ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.30). SeaSpine reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.86 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 28.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

SPNE stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.83. 935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,094. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $398.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,932,000 after buying an additional 75,894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 259,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 86,695 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

