Brokerages Expect Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Billion

Analysts forecast that Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) will report $3.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sempra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.50 billion. Sempra reported sales of $3.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra will report full year sales of $13.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.63 billion to $13.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.17 billion to $13.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sempra.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

NYSE:SRE traded down $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $170.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.44%.

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,723,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,733,000 after acquiring an additional 118,996 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,484 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sempra by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,388,000 after purchasing an additional 466,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $788,094,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sempra (SRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.