Brokerages Expect The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) will report earnings of $1.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. Bank of Nova Scotia reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will report full-year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of Nova Scotia.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BNS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BNS stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.73. 1,488,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.40. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $74.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

