Brokerages Expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $173.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) to post sales of $173.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $172.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $174.80 million. WideOpenWest posted sales of $286.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $709.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $707.70 million to $711.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $723.53 million, with estimates ranging from $719.90 million to $726.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 74.52%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on WOW. B. Riley lifted their target price on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WideOpenWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,421,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,421,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 412,208 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

WOW traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $22.50. 1,004,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.02. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

