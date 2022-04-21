Brokerages Set Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) PT at $144.67

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLVHF shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €160.00 ($172.04) to €153.00 ($164.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC lowered Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Delivery Hero from €174.00 ($187.10) to €171.00 ($183.87) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Delivery Hero from €151.00 ($162.37) to €110.00 ($118.28) in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

DLVHF stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $37.75. 268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.06.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

