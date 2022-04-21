Brokerages Set Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Price Target at $6.38

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

NYSE:FSM opened at $4.24 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 56.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,675,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392,117 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,250,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after buying an additional 2,420,255 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.1% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,205,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after buying an additional 64,777 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,997,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after buying an additional 907,670 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 66.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,538,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 1,017,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and CÃ´te d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and SÃ©guÃ©la gold mine located in south western CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

