Brokerages Set Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Target Price at $67.00

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.4% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SRCL traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $55.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average is $59.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -181.16, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

