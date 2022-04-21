Brokerages Set SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT at $22.27

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.53.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPWR shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in SunPower by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 69.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 90.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 9.5% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 97,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 8,437 shares during the period. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPWR traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.47. 4,531,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,687,708. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51. SunPower has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $34.61.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

