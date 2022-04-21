Brokerages Set The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT at $210.44

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.44.

A number of research firms have commented on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of MIDD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.38. 346,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,857. Middleby has a 52 week low of $145.31 and a 52 week high of $201.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Middleby will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Middleby by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Middleby by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,136,000 after purchasing an additional 51,829 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Middleby by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Middleby by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 52,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

