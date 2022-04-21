Brokerages Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Price Target at C$66.50

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$67.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.13, for a total value of C$285,077.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,157 shares in the company, valued at C$2,551,976.99. Also, Director John Brough sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total transaction of C$138,043.58. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,751 shares of company stock worth $8,228,933.

WPM traded down C$2.89 on Friday, reaching C$61.73. The company had a trading volume of 701,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,733. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$59.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$45.76 and a one year high of C$65.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

