Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.
Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $71.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average of $66.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $74.00.
In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $1,345,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $4,085,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 185.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 6.4% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 26.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.
