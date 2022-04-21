BTIG Research Boosts Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $66.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair upgraded Glaukos from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $61.26 on Monday. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $98.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 120.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after buying an additional 2,076,511 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,779,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 17,470.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,408,000 after buying an additional 668,934 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,678,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter valued at about $20,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

