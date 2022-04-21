BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY)

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$48.00 price target on the stock.

TSE GLXY opened at C$16.28 on Monday. Galaxy Digital has a twelve month low of C$13.26 and a twelve month high of C$43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.69.

In other news, Director Andrew Neal Siegel sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$634,315.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,229,409.53. Also, Senior Officer Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.25, for a total transaction of C$431,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,399.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

