Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Up 8.2%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.76 and last traded at $27.73. 20,028 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,987,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMBL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bumble from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.83.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.18 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 41.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin bought 35,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $998,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,978,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bumble by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,230,000 after acquiring an additional 183,496 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000.

Bumble Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

