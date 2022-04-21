Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Up 8.2%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.76 and last traded at $27.73. 20,028 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,987,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BMBL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bumble from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.83.
In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin bought 35,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $998,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,978,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bumble by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,230,000 after acquiring an additional 183,496 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000.
Bumble Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMBL)
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
