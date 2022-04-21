Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) to post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.29. Callaway Golf reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.36.

Shares of NYSE ELY traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.93. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at $234,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 110.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 994,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.