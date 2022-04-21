Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS.

Shares of CATC traded up $5.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.81. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,569. The stock has a market cap of $621.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.91. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $78.39 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp (Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.