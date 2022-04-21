Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.04

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.04 and traded as low as $9.34. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 13,264 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

