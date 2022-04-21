Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 15,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 536,820 shares.The stock last traded at $119.39 and had previously closed at $117.99.

CM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Europe upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$174.00 to C$172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.99.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are set to split on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 44.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.