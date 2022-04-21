CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered CareTrust REIT from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $17.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25.

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT (Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

