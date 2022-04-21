Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.49.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 63,645 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth $1,719,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at $864,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.51. 37,509,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,847,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.07. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

