Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.49.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.
In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE CCL traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.51. 37,509,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,847,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.07. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Carnival Co. & (Get Rating)
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.