Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,070 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $21,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

CARR stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $43.27. 62,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,820,388. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.96 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

