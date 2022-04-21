Casper (CSPR) Market Cap Hits $354.42 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Casper has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0783 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $354.42 million and approximately $9.35 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00045593 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.26 or 0.07385503 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,633.40 or 0.99950308 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00036225 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,813,115,540 coins and its circulating supply is 4,528,019,655 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars.

