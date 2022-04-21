Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $174.00 at Bank of America

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut Celanese from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.50.

NYSE:CE opened at $148.34 on Monday. Celanese has a one year low of $132.26 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.59.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Celanese by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,574,000 after buying an additional 77,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,264,000 after purchasing an additional 94,971 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

