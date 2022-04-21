Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Central Pacific Financial stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.00. 107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,170. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $746.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In other news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 316.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 40,699 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 21,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

CPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday.

About Central Pacific Financial (Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.