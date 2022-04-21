Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 11.51%.

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $264.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 29,970 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 73.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

