Centrifuge (CFG) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $114.39 million and $420,820.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00045104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.49 or 0.07372119 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,321.73 or 0.99767460 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00035331 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 221,843,476 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.