Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,098,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,427 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $92,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bruker by 14.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Bruker by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 24.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 6.2% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,237. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.09.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

