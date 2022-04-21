Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys 1,261,428 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,791,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261,428 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust makes up approximately 1.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $125,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,219,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 133,055 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,504,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000.

COLD traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.39. 3,416,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,163. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.40. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.56, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.27%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COLD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

