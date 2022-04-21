Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,427,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,962,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

ZWS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurn Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of ZWS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.66. The company had a trading volume of 763,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Zurn Water Solutions’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 12.24%.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

