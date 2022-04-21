Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 164,248 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises 1.8% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $165,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.93. The company had a trading volume of 627,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,661. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.81. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.54 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

