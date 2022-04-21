Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $232.54 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 278,019 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for about 2.5% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Humana worth $232,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 11.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 453.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,800,000 after buying an additional 86,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.55.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $9.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $455.92. 802,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,167. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $438.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.30) EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

