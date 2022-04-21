Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $80.36 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,615 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $80,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2,866.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,779,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,600 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,469,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,861 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 137.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,165,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,188 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,992,000 after purchasing an additional 642,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 575.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 561,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,042,000 after purchasing an additional 478,742 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,242,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,960. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.