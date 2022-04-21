Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,264,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830,321 shares during the period. Gentex comprises about 1.6% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $148,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $67,446,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth about $44,543,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 8,895.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,297,000 after buying an additional 916,430 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,843,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,753,000 after buying an additional 792,293 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 17.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,520,000 after buying an additional 513,739 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $166,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,354 shares of company stock worth $5,206,731 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,342. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

