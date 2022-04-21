Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Makes New $60.16 Million Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 367,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,159,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Teradyne by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,775 shares of company stock worth $2,901,506 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

Shares of TER traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.20. 1,270,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,274. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.93%.

Teradyne Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.