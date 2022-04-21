Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,710,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $77,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,174,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,462. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.34. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.