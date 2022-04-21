Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 21,408 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 358,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,408 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.67% of EMCOR Group worth $45,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 74.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 943,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,879,000 after buying an additional 403,825 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,088,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 127.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after acquiring an additional 210,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $894,084,000 after purchasing an additional 193,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 913,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,327,000 after acquiring an additional 166,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:EME traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.51. 288,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,746. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $107.79 and a one year high of $135.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.29.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.37%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

